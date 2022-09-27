Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 160 to GBX 150. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vodafone Group Public traded as low as GBX 105.68 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 106.16 ($1.28), with a volume of 69550548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.12 ($1.31).

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 157.27 ($1.90).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £29.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,777.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

