Analysts Set The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) PT at GBX 86.40

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 86.40 ($1.04).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTN. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on The Restaurant Group from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.57) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Restaurant Group

In other The Restaurant Group news, insider Loraine Woodhouse bought 49,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £25,059.36 ($30,279.56). In other news, insider Andy C. Hornby acquired 376,263 shares of The Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £158,030.46 ($190,950.29). Also, insider Loraine Woodhouse bought 49,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £25,059.36 ($30,279.56).

The Restaurant Group Stock Down 7.3 %

About The Restaurant Group

Shares of LON RTN opened at GBX 34.78 ($0.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.20. The Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 115 ($1.39). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £266.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

