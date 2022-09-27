G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives $25.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. CL King decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of GIII stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.42. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.