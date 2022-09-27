Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives $36.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDOT. Barclays cut Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Green Dot to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,578 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 264,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 85,589 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 435,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,156 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Green Dot by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 145,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 115,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Price Performance

GDOT stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $978.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.04. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $52.13.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

