FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $220.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies traded as low as $182.97 and last traded at $183.49, with a volume of 2595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $184.20.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.90.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.06.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

