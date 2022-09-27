Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Down 5.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $60.00. The stock traded as low as $40.74 and last traded at $40.81. 2,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 395,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.07.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance
Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.28%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.
About Eagle Bulk Shipping
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.