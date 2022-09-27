Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 628,146 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 546% compared to the typical volume of 97,285 put options.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.2949 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 44.8%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 75.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBR. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,460,368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321,722 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after purchasing an additional 826,668 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,458,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,197,000 after purchasing an additional 616,595 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,179,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $150,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,279,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,390,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PBR shares. Itaú Unibanco lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

