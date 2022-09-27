Analysts Set Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Price Target at $5.08

Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.08.
A number of research analysts recently commented on SPIR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.
Spire Global Trading Up 7.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPIR opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $14.86.
Spire Global Company Profile
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
