Analysts Set Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Price Target at $5.08

Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPIR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPIR opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Spire Global by 127.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spire Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spire Global by 19.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Spire Global by 33.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

