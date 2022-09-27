SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,290 to GBX 985. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SEGRO traded as low as GBX 751.20 ($9.08) and last traded at GBX 755.20 ($9.13), with a volume of 723978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 768.80 ($9.29).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SGRO. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,388 ($16.77) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Shore Capital raised SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,304.78 ($15.77).

Insider Buying and Selling at SEGRO

In other SEGRO news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 22,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.78) per share, with a total value of £198,657.32 ($240,040.26).

SEGRO Stock Performance

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £8.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 217.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 981.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. SEGRO’s payout ratio is 7.17%.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

