Analysts Set Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Price Target at $14.40

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 70.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,131,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 108,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 59,362 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $12.16 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.2949 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 44.8%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.31%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

