Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLK)

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 20,119 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 15% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,563 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC increased its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

XLK opened at $122.88 on Tuesday. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $122.11 and a twelve month high of $177.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.91 and a 200-day moving average of $140.03.

(Get Rating)

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.