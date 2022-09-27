Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $9.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KPTI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KPTI opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -0.03. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

