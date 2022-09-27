Brokerages Set MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Price Target at $39.60

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.60.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.
MakeMyTrip Price Performance
NASDAQ MMYT opened at $29.89 on Friday. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MakeMyTrip
About MakeMyTrip
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.