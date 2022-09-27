Brokerages Set MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Price Target at $39.60

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $29.89 on Friday. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

About MakeMyTrip

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.