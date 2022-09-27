Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Colin D. Keogh Acquires 1,835 Shares

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSXGet Rating) insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 899 ($10.86) per share, with a total value of £16,496.65 ($19,933.12).

Hiscox Trading Down 3.1 %

HSX opened at GBX 883 ($10.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 901.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 926.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,006.82. Hiscox Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 769.40 ($9.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.11).

Hiscox Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 1,045 ($12.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hiscox to GBX 950 ($11.48) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 880 ($10.63) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,144 ($13.82) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hiscox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,019.14 ($12.31).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

