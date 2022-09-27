Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Colin D. Keogh Acquires 1,835 Shares

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 899 ($10.86) per share, with a total value of £16,496.65 ($19,933.12).
Hiscox Trading Down 3.1 %
HSX opened at GBX 883 ($10.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 901.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 926.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,006.82. Hiscox Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 769.40 ($9.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.11).
Hiscox Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.34%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hiscox Company Profile
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
