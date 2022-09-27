Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Helena Vinnicombe Buys 15 Shares

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Helena Vinnicombe bought 15 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £971 ($1,173.27) per share, with a total value of £14,565 ($17,599.08).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON:LTI opened at GBX 987 ($11.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,099.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,109.04. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 960 ($11.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,601.17 ($19.35).

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

