Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Helena Vinnicombe Buys 15 Shares

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Helena Vinnicombe bought 15 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £971 ($1,173.27) per share, with a total value of £14,565 ($17,599.08).
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of LON:LTI opened at GBX 987 ($11.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,099.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,109.04. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 960 ($11.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,601.17 ($19.35).
About Lindsell Train Investment Trust
