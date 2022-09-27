Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Insider Paul Sandland Sells 1,936 Shares

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2022

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPHGet Rating) insider Paul Sandland sold 1,936 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,781 ($33.60), for a total value of £53,840.16 ($65,055.78).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

LON DPH opened at GBX 2,640 ($31.90) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 4,981.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,412.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,569.67. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,634 ($31.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,405 ($65.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.36.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32.89 ($0.40) per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $12.00. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.