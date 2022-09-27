Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Insider Paul Sandland Sells 1,936 Shares

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Rating) insider Paul Sandland sold 1,936 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,781 ($33.60), for a total value of £53,840.16 ($65,055.78).

LON DPH opened at GBX 2,640 ($31.90) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 4,981.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,412.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,569.67. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,634 ($31.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,405 ($65.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32.89 ($0.40) per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $12.00. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

