Starwood Property Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 51,552 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 961% compared to the typical volume of 4,857 put options.

STWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

STWD opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.45. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

