LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Insider Rosalyn Wilton Buys 5,432 Shares

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) insider Rosalyn Wilton purchased 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940.56 ($12,011.31).
LON:LMP opened at GBX 173.10 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 221.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 172.10 ($2.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.47). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 227.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 244.82.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.01%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 11.47%.
LondonMetric Property Company Profile
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
