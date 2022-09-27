Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Geraint Jones Sells 20,943 Shares

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) insider Geraint Jones sold 20,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,011 ($24.30), for a total value of £421,163.73 ($508,897.69).

Geraint Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 30th, Geraint Jones sold 1,225 shares of Admiral Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,169 ($26.21), for a total value of £26,570.25 ($32,105.18).

Shares of LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,030 ($24.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of £6.09 billion and a PE ratio of 1,561.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,092.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,260.61. Admiral Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,443 ($41.60).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 5.34%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 100.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,780 ($21.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,903 ($35.08) to GBX 2,819 ($34.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Admiral Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,525 ($18.43) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 2,620 ($31.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,583 ($31.21) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,321.17 ($28.05).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

