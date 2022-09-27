S&W Seed (SANW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
S&W Seed Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.09. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Company Profile
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
