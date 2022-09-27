Cognyte Software (CGNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 28th. Analysts expect Cognyte Software to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.81). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cognyte Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $298.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.88. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 118.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

CGNT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

