VIA optronics (VIAO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 29th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $59.13 million for the quarter.

Shares of VIA optronics stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. VIA optronics has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.48.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of VIA optronics from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

