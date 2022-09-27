Micron Technology (MU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 29th. Analysts expect Micron Technology to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2022 guidance at $1.43-$1.83 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $1.43-$1.83 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Micron Technology to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Micron Technology stock opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

