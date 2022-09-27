MillerKnoll (MLKN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 28th. MillerKnoll has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.32-$0.38 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.32-0.38 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MillerKnoll stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68. MillerKnoll has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $42.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is -138.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

