Worthington Industries (WOR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 29th. Analysts expect Worthington Industries to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Worthington Industries Price Performance
Shares of WOR stock opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.00. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WOR. StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Worthington Industries
Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.
