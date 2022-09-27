Worthington Industries (WOR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 29th. Analysts expect Worthington Industries to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Worthington Industries Price Performance

Shares of WOR stock opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.00. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WOR. StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Worthington Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

