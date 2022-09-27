Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $274.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael Bondi bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Porcelain acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $59,562.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Bondi acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,516 shares in the company, valued at $406,004.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 28,770 shares of company stock worth $289,249 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 96,602 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 126,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 80,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 78,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.