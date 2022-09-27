CarMax (KMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 29th. Analysts expect CarMax to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect CarMax to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. CarMax has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day moving average of $94.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.56.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in CarMax by 111.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.