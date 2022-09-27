Saratoga Investment (SAR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 4th. Analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 million. On average, analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $252.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven M. Looney bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,758 shares in the company, valued at $88,463.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.