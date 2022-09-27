Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fanuc Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FANUY stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. Fanuc has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc ( OTCMKTS:FANUY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

