Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Price Performance

Hitachi Construction Machinery stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $65.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators and wheel loaders, road construction machinery, wheel loaders, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

