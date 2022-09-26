Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 137.4% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,185,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,583,000 after purchasing an additional 686,379 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

