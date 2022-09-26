Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 23.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 128,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.6% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $308,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 146,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

KO opened at $58.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $252.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.73. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

