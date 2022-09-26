PSI Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 126.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 83,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.96. 10,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,389. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.45 and a one year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.02.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

