Collective Family Office LLC Sells 726 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after buying an additional 1,109,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,200,000 after buying an additional 1,058,862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.18. The company had a trading volume of 126,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,760. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $87.61 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

