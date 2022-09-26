Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 2,833 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,159,000 after buying an additional 164,952 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,057,000 after buying an additional 195,182 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $275.08 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

