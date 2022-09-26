Townsend & Associates Inc Buys 3,279 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,875 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2,046.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 232,103 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 221,289 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $100,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Comcast Trading Down 1.9 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 227,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,794,436. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $137.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.