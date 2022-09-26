Occidental Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,735 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after buying an additional 2,109,486 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after buying an additional 93,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after buying an additional 165,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,940,000 after buying an additional 118,361 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $88.85 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $87.61 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.71.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

