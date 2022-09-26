WC Walker & Associates Inc. Purchases 707 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 6.2% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 43,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.13. 135,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,760. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $87.61 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

