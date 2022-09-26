PSI Advisors LLC Buys 465 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 767,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 54,957 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 41,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 87,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 910,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,118,000 after acquiring an additional 94,509 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $62.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.