iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Lifted by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,185 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after buying an additional 588,841 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,799,000 after buying an additional 452,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $685,157,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 54,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,396. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.76.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

