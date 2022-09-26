Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 307 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $685,157,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $557,000.

IVW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.92. 54,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,396. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.76. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

