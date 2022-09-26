Collective Family Office LLC Has $524,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,978,000 after buying an additional 20,048 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 123,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,008,000 after buying an additional 76,737 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $1,672,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,268 shares of company stock worth $94,808,105. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.69 on Monday, hitting $309.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

