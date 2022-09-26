Collective Family Office LLC Sells 53 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 16,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 716.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

DE stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $336.60. 5,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,679. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $352.45 and its 200-day moving average is $362.42. The company has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

