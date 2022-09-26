Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $2 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.0 %

Walmart stock opened at $130.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.62 and its 200 day moving average is $136.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

