iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $131.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.17. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.41 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

