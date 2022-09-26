Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 1.4% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $345,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,255,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $345,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,255,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,946 shares of company stock worth $11,919,202 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE CRM traded up $2.51 on Monday, hitting $149.52. 74,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,248,730. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.79 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $149.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

