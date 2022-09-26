Collective Family Office LLC Trims Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Newmont by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Newmont by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Newmont by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $41.12. 102,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,230,028. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

