Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.17

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 23651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,580.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,516 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 140.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,045,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after purchasing an additional 548,647 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

