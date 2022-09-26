Collective Family Office LLC Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 98,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 156,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $462,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.26. 88,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,527,192. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.