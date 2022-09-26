iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $14,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,067,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,465,000 after purchasing an additional 88,602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,919,000 after purchasing an additional 966,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,350,000 after purchasing an additional 181,302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $46.24 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.49 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33.

